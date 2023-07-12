Black Bird piled up a total of four nominations. Walter Hauser was nominated alongside Liotta in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category, while Taron Egerton is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. The series also earned a nod for Outstanding Cinematography For a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

The show follows Egerton's Jimmy Keene, who is offered a deal to get our of his prison sentence early if he can elicit a confession from Hall. Liotta played his father. "I developed a very special bond with him," Egerton previously told EW of his costar. "He just brought this level of focus and tenderness and vulnerability to the part that was just gorgeous." Egerton added that many of Liotta's scenes "are kind of the heart of the show, really. It's a very dysfunctional relationship, but it is one that's full of love. And Ray really brought that. And I absolutely adored working with him. It was one of the more special experiences of my career."