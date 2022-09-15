Kimmel then apologized to the Abbott Elementary creator for stage-bombing her acceptance speech for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series: "They said I stole your moment and maybe I did. And I'm very sorry if I did that."

Abbott Elementary Emmy winner Quinta Brunson has reclaimed her time.

Following Jimmy Kimmel's controversial bit as Brunson took the stage to accept her award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, the actress and series creator crashed Kimmel's opening monologue on his ABC late-night show Wednesday to finish her speech.

"You're a little bit early for your interview," Kimmel told Brunson as she walked on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night, Emmy in hand.

"Oh, I know, I know, but I have a little favor to ask actually," she replied. "So you know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech? It's, like, not that much time. And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?"

Kimmel then relinquished the stage to Brunson, who had a few more thank-yous to give after her big moment at the Emmys Monday night.

During the ceremony, Kimmel went up on stage with Will Arnett to present the comedy writing statue. The late-night personality had pretended to have collapsed from too much booze after losing the variety talk show award to John Oliver's Last Week Tonight. But he kept the shtick going, lying on the Emmys stage and forcing Brunson to step over him to reach her award and play along during her acceptance speech.

Brunson said the bit didn't bother her much as she spoke to press backstage after her win. "I think at that moment, I was just happy it was Jimmy up there," she said. "I kind of consider him one of the comedy godfathers. I'm a huge fan of Will Arnett. So I was wrapped up in the moment."

Others were not so accepting. Brunson's Abbott Elementary costar Sheryl Lee Ralph, who is now one of two Black women (along with Jackée Harry) to win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, said she told Kimmel to his face how disrespectful his joke was.

"I was absolutely confused," Ralph said on Wednesday during a virtual panel for the Television Critics Association's summer press tour. "I didn't know what was going on. I was like, 'I wish that man would just get up off of the ground.' And then I realized it was Jimmy Kimmel, and I was like, 'Ooh, the disrespect, Jimmy!' But that's just me... I told him, too! To his face! And he understood."

After interrupting his monologue, Brunson sat down with Kimmel for an interview to address the situation.

"That was a dumb comedy bit. We thought that would be funny. I lost and then I drank too much and I had to be dragged out onto the stage," Kimmel said. "And then people got upset. They said I stole your moment and maybe I did. And I'm very sorry if I did that. I'm sorry I did do that, actually. And also the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you and I think you know that, and I hope you know that."

"I do," Brunson replied. "Well, Jimmy, let me just say thank you. It is very kind of you to say that."

She continued, "I honestly was in such a moment of just having a good time. Like, I won my first Emmy! I was up there, you know, happy, and I was wrapped up in the moment and just having a good time… I saw you and I saw Will Arnett and my Emmy and I'm like, 'Oh my God! I'm having so much fun!' But thank you, that's kind. But honestly, I had a good night. I had a great night."

The two then made playful jabs at one another, with Kimmel humble-bragging that he's attended the Emmys several times, while Monday night marked Brunson's first ceremony.

"That was your first time at the Emmys and you won," he said. "'Cause, like, I've been at the Emmys, like, 20 times and I've never, ever won. So it's an unusual —"

At which point Brunson interrupted with, "And I went one time and won." Burn!

Watch the full interview in the video above.

