Quibi bites off 10 Emmy nominations for Anna Kendrick, Laurence Fishburne, and more

Finally, Quibi gets a win! Well, a nomination.

In fact, multiple nominations: The "quick bite" streaming service scored 10 nods in the Emmys' short-form categories Tuesday morning, with the Liam Hemsworth thriller Most Dangerous Game and the streamer's revival of Reno 911! both competing for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series. (Ah, the Emmys, where a raunchy mockumentary and a tense, violent action series can go head-to-head for the same trophy.)

As implied above, this is some much-needed good news for Quibi. The streaming service has struggled to attract loyal viewers, with just 72,000 paid subscribers, according to a recent analysis. (Quibi claims this number is "incorrect by an order of magnitude.") It has also faced a lawsuit over its Turnstyle screen-rotation technology, a wave of reports of behind-the-scenes turmoil, and plentiful negative press for its content.

Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg has blamed Quibi's slow start on the coronavirus pandemic, telling the New York Times, "Is it the avalanche of people that we wanted and were going for out of launch? The answer is no. It's not up to what we wanted. It's not close to what we wanted."