Quibi bites off 10 Emmy nominations for Anna Kendrick, Laurence Fishburne, and more
Finally, Quibi gets a win! Well, a nomination.
In fact, multiple nominations: The "quick bite" streaming service scored 10 nods in the Emmys' short-form categories Tuesday morning, with the Liam Hemsworth thriller Most Dangerous Game and the streamer's revival of Reno 911! both competing for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series. (Ah, the Emmys, where a raunchy mockumentary and a tense, violent action series can go head-to-head for the same trophy.)
Meanwhile, Quibi dominated the acting categories, notching eight of the 10 slots for best actor or actress in a short-form series. The nominees included Laurence Fishburne, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Stephan James for #FreeRayshawn, Christoph Waltz for Most Dangerous Game, Corey Hawkins for Survive, Kaitlin Olson for Flipped, Anna Kendrick for Dummy (yes, that's the show where she stars opposite a talking sex doll), and Kerri Kenney-Silver for reprising her Reno 911! role as Deputy Trudy Wiegel. Sadly, Darren Criss's Royalties just missed the cutoff date for this year's Emmys, so presumably Mark Hamill's King Kong dong song will score an Original Music and Lyrics nod next year.
As implied above, this is some much-needed good news for Quibi. The streaming service has struggled to attract loyal viewers, with just 72,000 paid subscribers, according to a recent analysis. (Quibi claims this number is "incorrect by an order of magnitude.") It has also faced a lawsuit over its Turnstyle screen-rotation technology, a wave of reports of behind-the-scenes turmoil, and plentiful negative press for its content.
Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg has blamed Quibi's slow start on the coronavirus pandemic, telling the New York Times, "Is it the avalanche of people that we wanted and were going for out of launch? The answer is no. It's not up to what we wanted. It's not close to what we wanted."
