Make your final picks for the 2022 Emmys with EW's printable ballot
You've (hopefully) watched the many contenders, now it's time for you to make your final picks for the 2022 Emmy Awards.
While some categories are a little easier to predict (The White Lotus is sure to go home with The Gold Trophy, along with its stars Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett), many others are a close race between two or three contenders. Lead Actor in a Comedy seems to be a race between two recent winners in this category: Barry star Bill Hader and his former SNL costar, Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis. But don't count out Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. And the supporting comedy actress win could go to either of the Hannahs (Ted's Waddingham and Hacks' Einbinder) or Abbott Elementary breakout/scene-stealer Janelle James.
The drama fields are full of S-titled shows: Succession, Severance, and Squid Game — and Better Call Saul, Ozark, and Yellowjackets are trying to keep things interesting.
So make your final picks and get your ballots filled out before the 2022 Emmys get underway on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
