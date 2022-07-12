Norm Macdonald receives posthumous Emmy nominations for Nothing Special show

The SNL alum's posthumous release earned Emmy nods for writing, directing, and as an overall variety special.

The Television Academy honored a late comedy legend with a posthumous nod during Tuesday's Emmy nominations.

Saturday Night Live alum Norm Macdonald's Netflix stand-up project Nothing Special received three overall nominations among variety specials, including nods for Macdonald's writing and direction (shared with Jeff Tomsic), as well as a nomination in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category.

Nothing Special was released on May 30 — eight months after Macdonald died of leukemia at age 61 — though it was recorded two years prior, when the comic filmed himself performing a run-through of a planned live comedy set that was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. He ultimately filmed the show in one take from his home.

"Norm worked so hard on a new hour of material and wanted it to be seen," said Lori Jo Hoekstra, Macdonald's longtime producing partner and producer of Nothing Special, in a prior statement. "While this version of Nothing Special was not originally meant to be the final product, COVID restrictions prevented him from filming in front of an audience. We want to make sure his fans see this very funny hour. He left this gift for all of us."

Norm Macdonald 'Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special' received three Emmy nominations.

Jessica Walter (Archer) and Chadwick Boseman (What If...?) also received posthumous nominations on Tuesday, with both actors appearing in the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance category.

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special is now streaming on Netflix.

