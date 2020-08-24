Watch EW's multi-nominee Emmy roundtable with Maya Rudolph, Dan Levy, and more

Maya Rudolph has a message for one of her fellow Emmy nominees this year: "I'm out for blood." The fellow nominee in question? Maya Rudolph.

The former Saturday Night Live star is competing against herself for the Guest Actress in a Comedy trophy this year, with nods for both SNL and The Good Place. As if that weren't enough, Rudolph earned a third nomination, for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance, for Netflix's Big Mouth. Impressive, no doubt, but she's not the only one — in fact, there were enough multi-nominees this year for EW to assemble a whole roundtable of them.

Angela Bassett, Dan Levy, Giancarlo Esposito, Ramy Youssef, and Wanda Sykes — all nominated in two or more categories this year — joined Rudolph and EW to discuss their nominations, taking on new challenges and genres, wearing multiple hats during projects, and much more. This roundtable also happened to be recorded on the day Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced his pick of Kamala Harris for vice president, which prompted Rudolph's already legendary reaction.

Musing on the possibility of playing Harris on SNL again, Rudolph — who lives in L.A. — noted, "I didn't really anticipate traveling during a pandemic. If there's anyone who can work it out, I'm sure Lorne [Michaels] has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there."

Though some of the actors are going head-to-head in their categories — Bassett and Sykes are nominated alongside Rudolph(s) in the Guest Actress category for A Black Lady Sketch Show and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, respectively — there was precious little smack talk during the roundtable. Except between Youssef and Levy's father, that is.

"You tell your dad I'm coming for him, Dan," quipped Youssef, who's facing Schitt's Creek's Eugene Levy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy category, and the younger Levy for Directing for a Comedy Series.

And, of course, there were plenty of withering comments from Rudolph directed toward "that Rudolph character." How is her relationship with that particular competitor these days? "We are not speaking," Rudolph said. "There's a real brawl going on here in this house."

Check out the full roundtable in the video above.