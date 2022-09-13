Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak poke fun at 'complicated relationships' with costars at Emmys

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak brought the self-deprecating humor to the Emmys stage this year.

The duo, who previously starred together on The Office, and, like their characters, had an on-again-off-again relationship from 2004 to 2007, presented Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series at the annual awards show on Monday. While doing so, they took the moment to poke fun at the category — and themselves.

"To all the nominees, we just want to say, 'Congratulations, you lazy sons of bitches," Kaling said. "How are you getting away with this?"

She continued, "We came up doing network sitcoms, 22 episodes a year," which Novak added "would take up your whole life" and also meant you couldn't take on additional projects.

"No time for a social life. You had no choice but to form insanely complicated relationships with your costars," Kaling said, getting a big laugh from the audience.

Though the two broke up in 2007, they've remained close friends, with Novak even being named godfather to Kaling's kids. The two are so close, in fact, that fans have theorized that Novak was actually the father of her kids, whom she's never named. During an interview with Marie Claire, she said the rampant speculation is no bother to her or Novak.

"He's the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship — and so far [the rumors haven't] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or BJ," she told the publication. "If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it," Kaling added.

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. | Credit: Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images

After seemingly poking fun at all of that at the Emmys, Novak ended things on a serious note, giving credit to all the nominees in the category, which included The White Lotus' Mike White, Dopesick's Danny Strong, Impeachment: American Crime Story's Sarah Burgess, Maid's Molly Smith Metzler, and Station Eleven's Patrick Somerville. "In all honesty, we are in awe of the incredible work these artists have been able to do with nothing but unlimited time and resources," he concluded.

Ultimately, Novak and Kaling handed the award to White, who just moments before also won Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series.

