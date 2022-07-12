The interview series featuring eliminated queens and their unworn runway designs earned its first-ever Emmy nod from the TV Academy.

The Television Academy finally answered Michelle Visage's age-old question: She's packin' an Emmy nomination, ya'll.

The longtime judge's RuPaul's Drag Race digital companion series Whatcha Packin' — across which Visage hosts weekly chats with eliminated queens about what they would've worn on the runway if they'd remained in the competition — scored its first-ever Emmy nod on Tuesday morning, with Visage scoring an individual nomination as one of the show's six producers.

The main Drag Race competition also scored big with the TV Academy, scoring another eight nominations — including one for Outstanding Competition Program and another for RuPaul as the show's host.

Drag Race's popular after-show Untucked also earned a nomination in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program after winning the category for the first time last year, bringing the franchise family's overall 2022 Emmy nominations haul to 11.

Whatcha Packin Michelle Visage interviews Willow Pill on 'Whatcha Packin.' | Credit: World of Wonder

"This is a queer show for queer people, made by queer people, that started out on a queer network, why would you want to take away something that's been years in the making, trying to build up and make happen for queer artists? How could it ever be too much?" Visage previously told EW in response to a question about certain fans arguing that there might be "too much" of the franchise expanding around the world. "Our stories are being told to the world, being heard, and we're hearing about things that matter: Suicide, addiction, being ostracized, conversion therapy, things that are so important that are never talked about on television unless it's in a documentary."

The Emmy Awards will air Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Peacock. Watch the latest episode of Whatcha Packin' with season 14 winner Willow Pill above.

Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to RuPaul is available online or wherever magazines are sold.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including weekly All Stars 7 recaps and reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: