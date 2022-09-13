Michael Keaton remembers 'doubters' and his 'true' supporters in Emmys victory speech
We've all had ups and downs over the years — even Michael Keaton, apparently. When the veteran actor won the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards on Sunday night, he took time out of his acceptance speech to shout out both his longtime supporters — and his doubters.
"There have been some doubters. I've had some doubters," Keaton recalled on stage after accepting his award from Oprah Winfrey. "You know what? We're cool. But I also have those people all these years, even when times were rough, that were the true believers. I f-----g love you, man!"
The last part was bleeped out by the Emmys censors, but those in the room heard it.
Keaton triumphed over a star-filled field of Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven), Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage), Himesh Patel (Station Eleven), and Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy).
The award marks Keaton's first Emmy win, and his third nomination. As a producer on Dopesick, he's also part of the Hulu show's Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series nomination. His previous nomination was in 2004, for hosting the PBS special Fred Rogers: America's Favorite Neighbor.
The 74th Emmy Awards air live Monday night on NBC and stream live on Peacock.
The Hulu limited series tells the story of the beginning of the opioid crisis in America.
