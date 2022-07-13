The drama earned only one nomination this year.

Mandy Moore reacts to This Is Us Emmys snubs: 'Nothing can take away what our show meant'

The 2022 Emmy award nominations were announced Tuesday, and while we saw some pleasant surprises, many found one show's absence from the list crushing.

This Is Us, a hit with audiences and critics alike, saw its final season ignored, with it securing just a single nomination, in the Original Music and Lyrics category.

Mandy Moore on 'This Is Us' Mandy Moore in 'This Is Us' | Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

As fans tried to make sense of the shocking omission, the show's star Mandy Moore posted her own reaction to the news. She began by expressing her disappointment that the TV Academy overlooked the show, creator Dan Fogelman, director Ken Olin, and the season's much-lauded penultimate episode, "The Train."

"Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was its finest hour? Sure," she wrote in an Instagram Story on Wednesday. "And Dan Fogelman's brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? Ken Olin's impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew?"

But the actress added that regardless of awards recognition, the emotional series has made a significant impact on viewers.

"Yah…. But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That's an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever."

Mandy Moore Emmy Reaction Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram

Fogelman echoed Moore's sentiments, also separating the show's effects on its audience from Emmy voters' responses to it this year. He said in his mind This Is Us' entire cast and crew deserve a "Danny."

Aside from season 4, This Is Us has been included in the nominations for Outstanding Drama Series each year, having snagged 39 nominations to date. Stars Sterling K. Brown, Ron Cephas Jones, and Gerald McRaney have each won trophies in the acting categories.

Moore was nominated in 2019, but she seemed to earn the most praise for the show's final season, in which her character Rebecca Pearson battled with Alzheimer's and final days of her life.

On a (literal) positive note, Moore sings "The Forever Now," the song that landed the drama its sole Emmy nomination. The track is composed by Siddhartha Khosla and Moore's husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. Moore was quick to celebrate this news, writing that she was "so undeniably proud" of the pair.

Mandy Moore Emmy Reaction Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram

The Emmy Awards will air Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Peacock.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best in TV.