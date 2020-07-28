Lynn Shelton and Fred Willard earn posthumous Emmy nominations

The families of Lynn Shelton and Fred Willard received some bittersweet news Tuesday morning, when the filmmaker and the actor earned posthumous Emmy nominations.

Shelton's Emmy nod was her first, and the distinction was for Best Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special category for the final episode of Little Fires Everywhere, "Find a Way." She died May 16 from a blood disorder; she was 54.

Shelton helmed four episodes of the Hulu drama, which garnered five nominations overall, including Limited Series and Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (for Kerry Washington).

Shelton's parents, Wendy Roedell and David "Mac" Shelton, applauded the nomination. "That Lynn is honored by the Television Academy is not only a tribute to her accomplishments as a director but her style of directing," they said in a statement provided to EW. "Always in control but kind-hearted. Making the final decisions but always soliciting input from her co-workers. Co-workers, yes, that is how she regarded everyone on the set, from grips and gaffers and set and costume designers to the director of photography and the actors. This is an honor for the ultimate collaborationist who knew that she would produce her best if she teased the best out of her teammates."

Shelton's partner, Marc Maron, also spoke out about her recognition. "I know for a FACT Lynn Shelton would be thrilled with her Emmy nomination for directing for LFE! Deserved. She was the real deal. Miss her. A lot. #RIP," he tweeted.

Willard, who died of cardiac arrest May 15, at 86, earned his fifth Emmy nod. He was nominated for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for portraying Frank Dunphy, the father of Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell), on Modern Family. Willard was recognized for the episode "Legacy," which depicted the death of his character.

Willard's previous recognitions were in the same category; his last nod came in 2010 for the same role, while from 2003 to 2005 he was consecutively nominated for playing Hank MacDougall on Everybody Loves Raymond.

His daughter, Hope Willard, expressed her excitement at the news. "Couldn’t be happier!” she tweeted.

After Willard's death, Hope tweeted that he "kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end.”