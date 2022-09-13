Lorne Michaels says Saturday Night Live season 48 will have at least four new cast members

"This will be a transition year, and the change years are always difficult but also really exciting."

Saturday Night Live took home another Outstanding Variety Series trophy at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards on Sunday, continuing its now six-year winning streak that has lasted ever since the presidential election of Donald Trump.

With only one competitor in the category (A Black Lady Sketch Show), SNL's triumph was not that big of a surprise. But change is clearly afoot at the iconic sketch comedy series, following the departure of Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, and more longtime stars at the end of last season. SNL creator Lorne Michaels previewed what's in store for season 48 at the Emmys press room.

"This will be a transition year, and the change years are always difficult but also really exciting because there's new people and things are changing and a different generation comes into the show," Michaels said.

How big is that new generation? Michaels teased a particular detail about the incoming SNL cast members, whose names haven't been announced yet.

"There are four new people," Michaels teased. "At least for now."

Why did so many stars depart at the end of last season? Michaels chalked it up to the timey-wimey strangeness of the pandemic years.

"I think people might've left earlier, but there was no place to go, and also, we were used to doing it, and we were under pressure to do it," Michaels said. "It was difficult, particularly when you're rehearsing in masks and it's all protocols and there's nothing to do after the show except to go home. I think that there was just a bonding and I think people got very close. When we did those at-home shows, you got to see everyone's apartment and actually where they live and how they live. So there was an intimacy and a connection between the audience and this group. I couldn't imagine leaving work without that whole team, so we just kept going."

But everything must change eventually. Get ready to check out the new faces when SNL season 48 premieres on Oct. 1.

