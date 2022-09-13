"When I was a little girl all I wanted to see was me in the media, someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me," she said.

The Amazon program won the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Series over VH1's long-running awards juggernaut, which previously won the category across four consecutive years before losing Sunday night.

"I need my big girls to come to the stage right now. Right now," Lizzo commended while claiming her trophy. "I'm very emotional and the trophy is nice but my emotion is for these people who are on this stage with me. The stories that they shared they're not that unique they just don't get the platform telling stories. Let's just tell more stories."

Lizzo Credit: Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images

She continued: "When I was a little girl all I wanted to see was me in the media, someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I'd be like, 'You gonna see that person but bitch it's gonna have to be you."

"This is for the big girls!," she exclaimed, capping off her speech.

In addition to Drag Race, the show beat out The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, Top Chef, and The Voice to win the category.

In an interview with EW's Awardist podcast, Lizzo called working on the show — centering on the pop star as she celebrates body positivity while searching for a new crew of backup dancers — a dream "long in the making."

"Not only was I able to fulfill a dream for me, I was able to make these girls' dreams come true of not just dancing, but being stars," she said. "Being television stars and having a platform to kind of take their lives to the next level and have opportunities that weren't going to necessarily be given to them otherwise."

Though RuPaul's Drag Race lost the Emmy in the Competition category, its namesake host still prevailed in his individual category at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys, where he extended his record as the most-decorated Black artist in Emmys history.

Lizzo’s: Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Lizzo's Big Grrrls | Credit: James Clark/Amazon

Season 14 of Drag Race also marked several firsts for the series, which debuted on Logo back in 2009. The installment welcomed five trans queens — including Willow Pill, Bosco, Jasmine Kennedie, Kerri Colby, and Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté — into the competition, making it the season with the greatest number of trans contestants since Drag Race began.

"I think the show will never be the same again," Kerri told EW of season 14's influence. "I'm so excited for us to see, going into the future, instead of trying to hype things up for a political moment or a tabloid statement, now you're going to get to see representation at its finest, giving what it's supposed to give, without the pressure of narratives that get put with it."

