"We didn't do this for awards," Lizzo wrote on Instagram after Watch Out for the Big Grrrls scored an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Competition Program.

This is one instance where the truth doesn't hurt.

"We didn't do this for awards, we did this for ourselves," Lizzo wrote on Instagram following Tuesday's Emmy nominations announcement. "For the lives we touched making this… To shake up the industry.. and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE! BIG GRRRLS ARE BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY YOU BETTA WATCH OUT!"

Across the series' eight-episode first season, Lizzo coached a cast of dancers — whom she called the "Big Grrrls" — competing to join her official backing squad.

Lizzo has long been a champion of body positivity, telling EW in a 2019 cover story interview that she tries to "be as real as I can on the internet, because the thing that people liked about me in the first place is that I'm TMI. So if I want to send a picture of my ass on my story or lay in a tub of Skittles naked and post it on my grid, it's so cool that I have the power to do that."

Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Lizzo dedicated her Emmy nomination to 'Big Grrrls' everywhere | Credit: James Clark/Amazon

She continued: "Self-love isn't being delusional.… Every day I have to remind myself to look in the physical mirror, the emotional mirror, the spiritual mirror. But I don't go, 'Do I look like this model or this actress?' I have to hold myself to my own standards. So am I the Lizzo that I looked like last year when I was on my juice cleanse and working out six times a week with my trainer? No. But am I a bad bitch? Yes!"

Big Grrrls' good fortune at the 2022 Emmys comes three days before Lizzo is set to drop her fourth studio album, Special.

"GOD IS REALLY GOOD YALL," the 34-year-old tweeted on Monday, after it was revealed that Special's lead single "About Damn Time" had reached a peak position of No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lizzo EW's Amazon SXSW portrait studio Lizzo and her 'Big Grrrls' cast at SXSW. | Credit: Tyler Twins for Prime Video

The placement for "About Damn Time" marked Lizzo's highest-charting single since she reached No. 1 in 2019 with "Truth Hurts" (which was originally released in 2017).

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The Emmy Awards will air Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Peacock.

