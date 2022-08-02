The emotional CBS concert special marked the Cheek to Cheek and Love for Sale collaborators' final time performing together on stage.

Surprise! Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are last-minute Emmy nominees for One Last Time special

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett just jazzed up the Emmys.

One day before Bennett's 96th birthday, the musical pair were added to the TV Academy's nominees list for their work on the 2021 CBS concert special One Last Time.

Though they were initially left off of the special's roster in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category, Bennett and Gaga's names joined those of the Alex Coletti Productions project's producers, which also includes Bennett's son, Danny, and Gaga's longtime manager, Bobby Campbell.

Filmed in celebration of Bennett's 95th birthday at Manhattan's Radio City Music Hall in the summer of 2021, One Last Time capped an 11-year partnership between the musicians, after they first worked together on his Duets II album in September 2011. It also promoted the release of their latest jazz album, Love for Sale, which was billed as Bennett's final release as he battles Alzheimer's disease.

At the end of the event, Gaga escorted Bennett off stage for the final time, with audience members rising to their feet for an uproarious ovation honoring the crooner's decades-long career in entertainment.

"Mr. Bennett, it would be my honor to escort you off the stage," Gaga said, before taking Bennett's arm and walking out of view.

Bennett has two prior Emmy victories, both for similar TV specials: One for 1996's Tony Bennett Live by Request: A Valentine's Special, and another for the 2006 show Tony Bennett: An American Classic.

An Oscar winner for her songwriting on the 2018 film A Star Is Born, Gaga has a pair of past Emmy nominations to her credit for her 2011 concert film Lady Gaga Presents: The Monster Ball Tour at Madison Square Garden and another Bennett TV endeavor, 2014's Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek Live. If One Last Time wins this year, Gaga will only need a Tony (go figure) to complete her EGOT collection.

The 2022 Emmy Awards air Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

