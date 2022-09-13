Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell stage Good Burger reunion at 2022 Emmys
Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger!
Emmy host Kenan Thompson had a reunion with his All That and Kenan & Kel costar Kel Mitchell during the awards ceremony.
In a skit set at a bar tended by "honorary bartender" Kumail Nanjiani, Thompson asked The Eternals star, "Why don't you take this guy's order over here?" He then walked over to a patron with his head down, hiding his face.
"Excuse me, sir," Thompson said, "can we get you a drink or something?"
The mystery man then lifted his head, revealing himself as Mitchell. "You know what... can I get a Good Burger?" he asked to applause from the audience.
Thompson looked genuinely surprised, screaming, "Oh my God!" and immediately hugging Mitchell before the two started jumping around.
The duo also teased a potential sequel to their All That sketch-turned-movie Good Burger. As the camera began to pan away, Thompson said, "Make it two good burgers... the sequel's coming at you!"
This is the second time the two have teased a second helping of Good Burger. Back in August, Thompson said that the production team had met to discuss another film, but he didn't elaborate on whether a project had been greenlit or not. But with all these hints being dropped, fans are more likely than ever to see Good Burger 2 sometime in the near future.
Related content:
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|director
Comments