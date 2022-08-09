The comedic actor is the latest in a long line of cast members from the variety sketch show who have hosted the Emmy Awards.

NBC is keeping it in the family for the Emmys, with another Saturday Night Live performer set to host the 2022 ceremony: Kenan Thompson.

The TV Academy and NBC announced Tuesday that the 44-year-old comedian and actor will emcee the upcoming event, making him the latest in a long line of SNL personalities who've presided over the awards show, including Michael Che, Colin Jost, Andy Samberg, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Fallon in recent years.

Kenan Thompson Kenan Thompson will host the 2022 Emmys | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special," Thompson said in a statement. "Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."

This fall, Thompson, already the longest-running player in SNL history, is set to return for a record 20th season on the cast.

Thompson has received six Emmy nominations throughout his career, including several for his work on SNL as well as for his performance on his short-lived NBC sitcom Kenan. He has one Emmy win under his belt for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2018 for the SNL digital short, "Come Back, Barack."

Former SNL cast members Eddie Murphy, Candice Bergen, and Dennis Miller, as well as SNL writer Conan O'Brien, and contributor Stephen Colbert have also served as Emmys host over the years.

The 74th Emmy Awards air Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC. See the full list of nominees and keep up with EW's ongoing coverage leading up to the big night on The Awardist.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best in TV.