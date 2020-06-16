Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Emmys, which are still set for September

"I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it."

He may not know how exactly he's going to pull this one off, but all Jimmy Kimmel knows is that he's going to host the 2020 Emmys... somehow.

Yes, after hosting television's big awards night twice before, the late-night talk show host will return to host the Primetime Emmys ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 20 from 8-11 p.m. ET, in addition to executive producing the show. In a press release, the Television Academy promises further details about how exactly this will be pulled off will be revealed at a later time.

The show was originally set to go on at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. But, as Kimmel jovially says in a statement, "I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it."

"We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show," ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in her own statement. "He's a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home."

Because of the coronavirus, which continues to keep movie theaters closed until much later in the calendar year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences had to rethink their rules on films for awards consideration. The Television Academy hasn't done as much, but multiple shows had to bump premieres or shift scheduling as a result of the pandemic.

Nominations for this year's Emmys will be announced on Tuesday, July 28.