Jessica Walter earns posthumous Emmy nomination for Archer

This is far from Walter's first Emmy nomination — she received her first for starring in the miniseries Amy Prentiss back in 1975, which she won — but it is her first for voiceover work. The character of Malory Archer — a foul-mouthed, martini-swilling spymaster and mother of series protagonist Stirling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) — was explicitly modeled after Lucille Bluth, the boozy matriarch Walter played on Arrested Development. To be fair to Lucille, though, Malory is much more violent, and somehow even more cruel to her subordinates. Thanks to Walter's performance, though, viewers mostly end up cackling at Malory instead of despising her.