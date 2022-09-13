She beat out all her fellow White Lotus nominees to win Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Jennifer Coolidge refuses to get cut off at Emmys, dances to play-off music instead

Playing music to cut awards show acceptance speeches short may work on mere mortals, but it's powerless against an icon like Jennifer Coolidge.

As The White Lotus star was accepting her Emmy Award at the 2022 ceremony on Monday night, she became visibly flustered when the play-off music began before she finished her list of thank yous. But she refused to abandon the stage, choosing instead to dance along to the music. "Wait, hold on," Coolidge said as the music played. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing and I'm full. I'm full! Wait, wait, wait, hold on, wait. Wait hold on!"

She continued to dance to the music as the audience laughed before she was handed her Emmy statue. Unfortunately, she wasn't able to finish her speech.

US actress Jennifer Coolidge accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for "The White Lotus" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Her first-ever Emmy nomination, Coolidge beat out her White Lotus costars Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney, and Natasha Rothwell, as well as Dopesick stars Kaitlyn Dever and Mare Winningham, to win Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. She began her acceptance speech with her now-signature, "Hey, hi, wow."

"Gosh. What a night," she continued with a laugh. "I just want to say, to my fellow nominees, just to be in your company is incredible. And I just want to say, I took a lavender bath tonight right before the show, and it made me swell up inside my dress and I'm having a hard time speaking. But anyway, this is so thrilling because [bleep]."

So that makes two strikes against the Emmy producers — one for cutting off Coolidge, and another for bleeping her.

The 74th Emmy Awards air live Monday night on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

