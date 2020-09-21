Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow have Friends reunion at Emmys

Friends will truly be there for you — especially when you're nominated for an Emmy.

During Sunday night's 72nd annual Emmy Awards, host Jimmy Kimmel video called nominee Jennifer Aniston, to ensure she had made it back to her home in time for her category. When she appeared on screen in a robe, she was soon joined by none other than former Friends costar Courteney Cox. When Kimmel expressed surprised that the two were living together, Aniston feigned confusion and told him "Of course we live together; we've lived together since '94," referencing the year the NBC comedy (on which the two actors played roommates) debuted.

Aniston and Cox were then joined by Lisa Kudrow (who played Phoebe Buffay) on the iconic sitcom, who too pretended not to understand Kimmel's surprise at them all being together. While there was no sign of the guys (David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc), Jason Bateman did make a cameo in the background, but Aniston assured Kimmel he was just living there "until he goes off to college."

Aniston is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her role as Alex Levy on AppleTV's The Morning Show and Bateman was up for the lead actor in a drama series award for Ozark.

A Friends unscripted reunion special is in the works at HBO Max, but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

