Jeff Goldblum on landing an Emmy nomination for his Disney+ show and the unifying power of denim

It somehow seems unsurprising that Jeff Goldblum would sooner talk about denim than his Emmy nomination.

The actor discussed earning a nod for his Disney+ show The World According to Jeff Goldblum — only his second Emmy nomination ever — on the latest episode of PeopleTV's Couch Surfing. But first, he had some words about the unifying power of denim, one of the topics explored on the series, which devotes episodes to such subjects as sneakers, ice cream, and pools.

"It turns out that denim brings all people, of all stripes, from all different kinds of the world and the human family, together, and unites them," Goldblum said, over a clip from the show of him doing a line dance in jeans. "It's a kind of uniter, and it's something we share, and enhances our trust in each other, possibly."

As far as his nomination, Goldblum found out unexpectedly via text message while stealing a quick glance at his phone. "I'm too addicted to my phone these days, like everybody," he said. "We're trying to keep the kids off screen time, so I don't want to have them catch me all the time on the phone... But I think I checked, and somebody texted me, and said, 'Hey, congratulations!'"

Goldblum, who is currently residing in London, added that he was lucky to be able to celebrate with his wife Emilie: "It was lovely to share it with her. She was like, 'Oh, honey, I'm so proud of you.' That was sweet."

The actor also teased a bit of what to expect on the next season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, including an episode about fireworks. "Given the changing and changed world, we're still trying to adapt ourselves in the most relevant way to our world as we find it whenever we start shooting again," he noted. "As we go on, I want to make them fun and spontaneous, and probably having to do with connection, which is more important now than ever, and science, which is important now, certainly."

Dr. Ian Malcolm would be proud. You can watch the full clip above.