Jean Smart reveals the gift fellow Emmy nominee Rachel Brosnahan sent her before the awards
Deborah Vance has done it again!
Hacks star Jean Smart took home the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy for the second year in a row for her work as stand-up comedian Deborah Vance on the HBO Max series.
Smart took to the stage to thank the show's writers, her costars, and the usual suspects, but then she took a moment to call out one fellow nominee.
"Rachel Brosnahan, who is one of my fabulous fellow nominees, she's very classy. She sent me this box of these unbelievable designer cookies. They were like five pounds each," Smart joked to the crowd. "And I thought that that was so nice and classy until I realized that she was hoping that I wouldn't be able to fit into a single dress in Hollywood. Thanks anyway."
Brosnahan, who was nominated for her work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, was one of several of Smart's fellow nominees. Smart also beat out Quinta Brunson, Kaley Cuoco, Elle Fanning, and Issa Rae to take home the trophy.
This marks Smart's fifth Emmy win. She has previously won for her work on Frasier, Samantha Who?, and, of course, Hacks.
