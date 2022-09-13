Jackée Harry celebrates Sheryl Lee Ralph's historic Emmys win: 'It's come full circle!'

Harry became the first Black woman to win Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy back in 1987. Ralph just became the second Black woman to receive the honor.

In a moment where a queen recognized a queen, Jackée Harry paid tribute to Sheryl Lee Ralph for reaching the same milestone at the Emmys that she did three and a half decades ago.

Harry became the first Black woman to be awarded Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series when she won for playing Sandra Clark on NBC's 227 way back in 1987. On Monday evening, Ralph triumphed in the same category, for playing Barbara Howard on ABC's Abbott Elementary.

"Winning my Emmy was a career highlight, but it was also a lonely experience," Harry tweeted after Ralph's big win. "For 35 years I've been the only black woman to win Outstanding Supporting Actresses in a Comedy Series. But that all changes tonight… and it's come full circle!"

Jackée Harry for 'Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series' backstage at the Emmy Awards Show, September 20, 1987 in Pasadena, California.; US actress Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for "Abbott Elementary" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022 Jackée Harry pays tribute to Sherly Lee Henry after 'Abbott Elementary' win at the 2022 Emmys. | Credit: Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images; PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Harry then shared a piece of television trivia. "The network originally wanted [Ralph] to play Sandra on 227, but I got the part and won an Emmy for it," she wrote. "Now, Sheryl joins me as the 2nd black woman in this category and deservedly so! I'm so exited for her #Emmys win!"

The Sister, Sister actress concluded her tribute by saying Ralph has "had a remarkable career AND she's one of the nicest people in Hollywood. Barbara Howard on #AbbottElementary is another fabulous character we've been fortunate to watch her breathe life into. Congrats, Sheryl & welcome to the club!"

Ralph beat out Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).

The actress kicked off her acceptance speech by singing a portion of Dianne Reeves' 1993 song "Endangered Species."

Amid tears and a standing ovation, Ralph then addressed the crowd. "To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't, wouldn't, couldn't come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like," she said. "This is what striving looks like. And don't you ever, ever give up on you, because if you get a Quinta Brunson in your corner, if you get a husband like mine in your corner, if you get children like mine in your corner, and if you've got friends like mine who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me — thank you! Thank you! Thank you!"

