Hugh Jackman responds to Emmy nomination with Ryan Reynolds zingers

Jackman joked he doesn't think Reynolds will "get out of bed for three days" after his Emmy nomination.

It's the celebrity "feud" that keeps on giving.

Hugh Jackman couldn't help but toss out some cracks at his celebrity "rival" Ryan Reynolds during an interview with the Associated Press in response to his Emmy nomination for HBO's Bad Education.

"I don't think he's going to get out of bed for three days," Jackman joked of his X-Men franchise buddy's seething jealously at his nomination from the Television Academy. "There could be a lot of bitterness and anger seeping through. Just watch it, you know. It's gonna be a tough day, but good for [Reynolds' wife] Blake [Lively], just to have him in bed for three days will be a real breakthrough."

Of course, that wasn't his "official" response to receiving a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. "I’m humbled by the nominations for both me and the film and excited to be named with such a talented group of actors," the actor said in a formal statement. "My immense appreciation goes out to all those who believed in Bad Education—especially the hardworking team at HBO.”

Jackman starred in Bad Education as Frank Tassone, a lauded Long Island school superintendent who has to execute a cover-up when a student reporter uncovers an embezzlement scheme. Allison Janney, Geraldine Viswanathan, Ray Romano, Alex Wolff, and Annaleigh Ashford also featured among the cast.

Reynolds, naturally, had a retort, starting with a drawn-out "buddy."

"Congratulations," the Deadpool actor said in a video. "I just heard you got an Emmy nomination. That's just crazy, not 'cause you don't deserve it. Well..."

"Careful, [Reynolds]," Jackman replied. "You're looking a bit green"—a reference to Reynolds' often joked-about Green Lantern performance.