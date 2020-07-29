How to watch the shows with most Emmy nominations this year

This year's Emmy nominations may have been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the show must go on!

The Television Academy announced its long list of nominees Tuesday morning, so if there's ever been time to catch up on some of the most lauded titles, it's now. Below, EW breaks down the how to stream the series that received the most Emmy noms.

How to stream Watchmen (26 nominations)

Available on HBO and HBO Max

Watchmen earned the most nominations this year, including nods for lead actors Jeremy Irons and Regina King as well as supporting performers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo, Louis Gossett Jr., and Jean Smart.

The HBO limited series is set in 2019 Tulsa, Okla., where police officers are forced to hide their identities behind masks as a white supremacist group known as the Seventh Cavalry wages war against minorities and law enforcement. King portrays Tulsa police detective Angela Abar, also known as Sister Night when in costume and on duty. Abar leads the charge to subdue the Seventh Cavalry but ends up being caught in the middle of a kidnapping plot.

How to stream The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20 nominations)

Available on Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel continued its hot streak with 20 nominations, including lead actress for Rachel Brosnahan, best comedy series, and four nominations for supporting roles. Brosnahan stars as late-1950s/early-'60s housewife Miriam "Midge" Maisel, who discovers she has a talent for comedy after her husband leaves her.

How to stream Ozark (18 nominations)

Available on Netflix

Both Jason Bateman and his onscreen wife Laura Linney have been nominated again for lead actor and actress in a drama series for their work in Ozark. Other nominations for the popular drama, about a couple who move to the Ozarks after a money-laundering scheme goes wrong, include best drama series, directing, writing, and casting.

How to stream Succession (18 nominations)

Available on HBO and HBO Max

Succession talent is getting a lot more love this year with Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Matthew McFadyen, Nicholas Braun, Sarah Snook, James Cromwell, Cherry Jones, and Harriet Walters all earning nominations. The satirical dramedy follows the dysfunctional Roy family as they vie for control of a global media and hospitality empire.

How to stream The Mandalorian (15 nominations)

Available on Disney+

Baby Yoda FTW! Although the Child himself didn't receive a nomination — why, Academy? — the show scored plenty of Emmy love. Nominations for the Disney+ series include best character voice-over performance for Taika Waititi, guest actor for Giancarlo Esposito, music composition, and fantasy costumes.

The space Western is the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise, taking place five years after the events of the Return of the Jedi. It follows Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his adventures beyond the reaches of the New Republic.

How to stream Saturday Night Live (15 nominations)

Available on Peacock

NBC's long-running sketch comedy series received a slew of Emmy noms this year — even one for Brad Pitt's short video call appearance as Dr. Anthony Fauci. Other SNL nominees include Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, and Cecily Strong. and the show itself is up for best variety sketch series. Catch up on recent and older episodes with NBC's new streaming service, Peacock.

How to stream Schitt's Creek (15 nominations)

Available on Netflix

Taking a victory lap celebrating all four its stars is the perfect way to end this charming and heartfelt series about a privileged family finding what truly matters in life after their wealth is stripped from them. Along with its second nod for best comedy series, the ensemble show was the only comedy or drama series to land nominations in all four acting categories, with Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara earning noms for leads in a comedy and Dan Levy and Annie Murphy for supporting roles. Seasons 1-5 are available to stream now on Netflix, while the sixth and final season will hit the streaming service in October.

How to stream The Crown (13 nominations)

Available on Netflix

It's a good year to be a fan of The Crown. The royal Netflix drama is getting a sixth and final season (instead of the initially reported five), and after not being in contention for the 2019 Emmys, it's back with a vengeance with a whopping 13 nominations. Along with a nod for best drama, the beloved British series detailing the royal family's history also received acting noms for Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter.

How to stream Hollywood (12 nominations)

Available on Netflix

Ryan Murphy's latest series — a postwar recreation of Tinseltown that sees society's most marginalized groups achieve victory in an industry known for the opposite — achieved its own dream, making it into this prestigious tier of projects earning 10 nominations or more. With acting nominations for Jeremy Pope, Dylan McDermott, Jim Parsons, and Holland Taylor, the time is right to turn back the clock and watch their revisionist history.

How to stream Westworld (11 nominations)

Watch on HBO and HBO Max

After taking a year off from the awards circuit, Westworld is back with another strong showing, racking up 11 noms. But after getting nominated for best drama series for its first two seasons, it didn't earn the same recognition for its third. Is that a sign of what's to come on Emmys night? Has interest in the sci-fi thriller about a theme park on steroids waned? HBO hopes not, because it's coming back for a fourth season.

How to stream The Handmaid's Tale (10 nominations)

Available on Hulu

Blessed be the Emmy noms. This Hulu drama was nominated once again for best drama, and while Elisabeth Moss was snubbed for lead actor, her costars Bradley Whitford, Samira Wiley, and Alexis Bledel each got a nod.

How to stream Mrs. America (10 nominations)

Available on Hulu

Despite being set in the '70s, this FX/Hulu series feels eerily prescient as Cate Blanchett's conservative author and anti-ERA crusader Phyllis Schlafly attempts to change the course of history. The political period piece is nominated for best limited series and earned acting nods for Blanchett along with her costars Uzo Aduba, Margo Martindale, and Tracey Ullman.

How to stream RuPaul's Drag Race (10 nominations)

Available via VH1 (depending on your cable provider) or for purchase on Amazon Prime Video

Before you sashay away from this list, make sure to check out one of this year's nominees for best reality-competition program, hosted by RuPaul, who's once again nominated for best host. It's a fitting recognition after the cast and crew worked tirelessly to safely finish the most recent season while working remotely during the coronavirus shutdown.

Happy binge-watching!