Helena Bonham Carter teases she may not 'wear anything' during Emmy Awards

Helena Bonham Carter will be attending the Emmys telecast from her home in the U.K. on Sunday, a factor which may influence what she wears — or doesn't wear — for the evening's virtual soiree.

“Don’t even ask what I am going to wear," Bonham Carter told The Mirror. “Maybe I won’t wear anything – that is all. I will just have my head on and cause a sensation.”

She also mimicked what a red carpet interview would sound like if one was possible.

“What are you wearing? Me!” she exclaimed.

Bonham Carter is nominated for the coveted Emmy under the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Princess Margaret in Netflix's The Crown. The streaming title is up for six statuettes including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for Olivia Colman, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Directing.

If she wins tonight, this will be Bonham Carter's second Emmy Award. She was honored with a Best Actress Emmy in 2010 for her role in the 2009 TV film Enid, in which she brought to life children's book author Enid Blyton.

The celebration will make its virtual debut on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC with Jimmy Kimmel serving as host for the third time. EW and People will get the party started one hour earlier Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE Red Carpet Live: At Home! pre-show featuring this year's nominees and Kimmel, who will share insight into what fans can expect from their first-ever virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic.