Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox both miss Emmy preshow due to COVID-19 diagnoses

While it doesn't feel like an awards show without Giuliana Rancic, the veteran host announced on Sunday that she had to bow out of presenting E!'s Emmys preshow due to testing positive for COVID-19. Her co-host Vivica A. Fox is also missing the action as she tested positive as well.

Rancic announced the news in a video message during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards. She added that her husband and son also tested positive.

"Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different," Rancic told fans. "As part of E! and NBCUniversal's very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I'm thankful."

Rancic continued, "As far as my health, I'm doing well. My husband Bill and our son [Duke] also did test positive, but we're all doing well and taking care each other so I'm going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I'm wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I'll see you on the next red carpet."

Image zoom Getty (2)

Soon after, Fox was also revealed to have coronavirus. Brad Goreski and Nina Parker, who are now taking over for the duo, read Fox's statement on air.

Fox said she is now isolating at home out of “an abundance of caution."

"During these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other,” Fox said.

Rancic and Fox were announced as the co-hosts of the preshow earlier this week and were to interview nominees leading up to ABC's broadcast of the virtual Emmys. Goreski and Parker co-hosted E!’s countdown show before Live From the Red Carpet, along with former Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox.