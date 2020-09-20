The family made history as the first father-daughter pair to win Emmys in the same year.

Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones are now an Emmy-winning father-daughter duo

This Is Us type TV Show network NBC Where to watch Close Streaming Options

With his Guest Actor in a Drama Series victory at Saturday night's Creative Arts Emmys, the This Is Us actor joined his daughter in celebrating their respective honors from the Television Academy in the same year, an Emmys first.

"As a parent, that’s the most fulfilling [thing] I could ever feel," Ron said in the Emmys press room, claiming his statuette three days after his daughter won her first Emmy for her role in the Quibi series #FreeRayshawn. "I mean, winning another Emmy is icing on the cake, but to see my daughter progress and move into this place where she’s earned an Emmy, it's beyond words."

Ron's win caused a minor stir during the ceremony, however, when the broadcast seemingly announced The Outsider's Jason Bateman as the bracket's champion before an abrupt cut to commercial. After the break, a title card acknowledged the mistake and confirmed the This Is Us star was the actual winner. Following the mixup, an announcement in the press room asserted, "They announced the right winner and the right slate, but the voiceover was incorrect."

Image zoom

Speaking to EW prior to the Creative Arts Emmys, Ron and Jasmine expressed deep admiration for each other's work, with Jasmine proclaiming: "the first time I'm nominated for an Emmy and I get to share it with my dad, who introduced me to theater at a very, very young age, it's a very full-circle type thing. This stuff happens once in a blue moon, once in a lifetime type thing and it's just really, really special. It's definitely a very, very special moment in time right now."

Related content: