Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara are a comedy match made in heaven, so it only makes sense that they win Emmys together too. On Sunday, they both won their first acting Emmys for Schitt's Creek, 38 years after they won as writers for Second City Television.

As part of Schitt's Creek unprecedented sweep of seven trophies in a row, Levy won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for playing patriarch Johnny Rose. For her role as Johnny's thespian wife Moira, O'Hara nabbed Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

The two actors go way back, having met in the '70s as castmates at Toronto's branch of the Second City improv theater. In 1982, their work on the sketch comedy series SCTV nabbed them their first Emmy, with an Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program win. Levy earned another writing Emmy for SCTV a year later, but his performance in the beloved cult comedy Schitt's Creek, which he co-created with son Dan Levy, nabbed him his first acting Emmy.

In the photo below from 1982, you can see Levy and O'Hara with their fellow SCTV writers, including John Candy and Andrea Martin, posing with their statuettes in full '80s glory, huge glasses and all.

O'Hara was also nominated for playing Moira last year and scored a Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie nod in 2010 for Temple Grandin. She and Levy have shared the screen in numerous productions, including the Christopher Guest films Best in Show and Waiting for Guffman.

Schitt's Creek, which ended earlier this year, also made history Sunday as it became the first comedy or drama to sweep all four acting categories, as stars Dan Levy and Annie Murphy won as well.

"Our show at its core, is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance, and that is something that we need more of now than we’ve ever needed before," Dan said while accepting the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy.

Eugene then saluted his son: “I also want to thank, once again, this young man, who took our fish-out-of-water story about the Rose family and transformed it into a celebration of inclusivity, a castigation of homophobia, and a declaration of the power of love.”

O'Hara, who celebrated the night with her costars at the Schitt's Creek viewing party, thanked the Levys "for bestowing upon me the opportunity to play a woman of a certain age — my age — who gets to fully be her ridiculous self."

