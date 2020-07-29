Emmys 2020 ceremony will be virtual: Here are 6 things we hope to see

Here are some historic firsts we're looking forward to seeing at this year's virtual Emmys:

— The first instance of a winner's inspiring, tearful victory speech being ruthlessly cut off when their Wi-Fi goes down.

— How quickly the nominees sign off when they hear somebody else won their category (we won't get to actually witness a bunch of star-filled Zoom boxes pinging disappointedly out of existence, surely, but just imagine how incredible that would be if we did).

— Jimmy Kimmel heroically trying to host a major awards show without an audience, during a tragic national crisis, while dealing with all the inevitable technical glitches.

— The next-day Emmy reviews that discuss nominees' playful outfits, backgrounds, pets, and home furnishings.

— Self-righteous speeches that chastise viewers to wear masks, socially distance, and/or vote out Trump.

— That one winner who has clearly been home day drinking for hours before the telecast.

Because, yes, the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards will be virtual, as just confirmed by the Television Academy in a letter to nominees.

"As ABC and the Television Academy continue to formulate plans for the Emmys telecast, producers have taken the proactive step of reaching out to some nominees now to inform them of our intent to deliver a live show that is both celebratory and safe," ABC said in a statement obtained by EW. "We look forward to sharing information with you in the weeks ahead, as we solidify our plans for TV’s biggest night."

The letter first reported by Variety reads: "We are assembling a top-notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice. We're going to make you look fabulous — we're exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique 'on screen' moments."

According to the letter, the appropriate attire can range from traditional awards show garb to "designer pajamas" — pandemic formalwear, in other words.

The Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sept. 20 on ABC.