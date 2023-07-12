Dunster's been nominated for portraying soccer star Jamie Tartt on Ted Lasso. His costar Brett Goldstein is nominated in the same category.

Emmy nominee Phil Dunster will take off shirt, 'run around the auditorium' if Brett Goldstein wins over him

Phil Dunster has two reasons to feel great today.

First, he's currently at the Wimbledon tennis tournament, enjoying a Pimm's cocktail. Second, the Ted Lasso actor has been nominated for an Emmy in the Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category for his portrayal of soccer player Jamie Tartt in season 3 of the Apple TV+ show.

"I'm at Wimbledon at the minute, and so we're a couple of Pimms in," says Dunster, who is a first-time Emmy nominee. "Then I had a call from my team and there was lots of screaming."

The actor tells EW that he's already spoken with his pal and Ted Lasso costar Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent on the show, and is nominated for an Emmy in the same category.

"We spoke just now," says Dunster. "It was in the melee of post-finding out, and so it was quite a quick phone call, but we just said how happy we were are for one another, and lots of congratulations, and big kisses over the phone. He's a great bloke with lovely eyebrows and it's just nice to get to work with someone who's become a really good friend. Getting to work with Brett this season has been one of the biggest joys of my life, beside my family and friends."

Dunster says he has no idea how he will celebrate if he wins the Emmy. "This is quite enough for now, I think," he says. "I'll just celebrate here on an actually sunny day in London. There's a long time to go before now and September."

And if Goldstein wins the category?

"Oh, I'll scream," he says. "I'll probably take my shirt off as well and run around the auditorium."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: