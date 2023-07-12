Emmys nominate both Jeopardy hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings in new host category
It's double Jeopardy for the Emmys, as cohosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will compete against each other in the TV Academy's new Primetime category.
Bialik and Jennings, who took over for the late, legendary host Alex Trebek, received Emmy nominations Wednesday morning for Outstanding Game Show Host — a category that has traditionally been part of the Daytime Emmys until moving to the main show for 2023.
Bialik's nomination marks her fifth career nod, after she was nominated four times for acting as part of the Big Bang Theory cast, while Jennings' is his first overall Emmy nomination. Both have served as rotating hosts of the long-running game show since 2021.
Also nominated in the category are Steve Harvey (Family Feud), Keke Palmer (Password), and soon-to-retire Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, who's set to be replaced by Ryan Seacrest next year.
The 2023 Emmys air Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox. See the full list of nominees.
