Emmys nominate both Jeopardy hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings in new host category

After several years among the Daytime Emmy nods, Outstanding Host for a Game Show moved to the Primetime Emmys in 2023.
By Joey Nolfi July 12, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT
Advertisement

Jeopardy

Show More
type
  • TV Show
genre

It's double Jeopardy for the Emmys, as cohosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will compete against each other in the TV Academy's new Primetime category.

Bialik and Jennings, who took over for the late, legendary host Alex Trebek, received Emmy nominations Wednesday morning for Outstanding Game Show Host — a category that has traditionally been part of the Daytime Emmys until moving to the main show for 2023.

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik hosting 'Jeopardy!'
| Credit: Jeopardy Productions; Casey Durkin/ABC/Getty

Bialik's nomination marks her fifth career nod, after she was nominated four times for acting as part of the Big Bang Theory cast, while Jennings' is his first overall Emmy nomination. Both have served as rotating hosts of the long-running game show since 2021.

Also nominated in the category are Steve Harvey (Family Feud), Keke Palmer (Password), and soon-to-retire Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, who's set to be replaced by Ryan Seacrest next year.

The 2023 Emmys air Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox. See the full list of nominees.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films, TV, and music.

Related content:

Jeopardy

America's favorite answer-and-question game.

type
  • TV Show
rating
genre
creator
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com