After several years among the Daytime Emmy nods, Outstanding Host for a Game Show moved to the Primetime Emmys in 2023.

It's double Jeopardy for the Emmys, as cohosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will compete against each other in the TV Academy's new Primetime category.

Bialik and Jennings, who took over for the late, legendary host Alex Trebek, received Emmy nominations Wednesday morning for Outstanding Game Show Host — a category that has traditionally been part of the Daytime Emmys until moving to the main show for 2023.

Bialik's nomination marks her fifth career nod, after she was nominated four times for acting as part of the Big Bang Theory cast, while Jennings' is his first overall Emmy nomination. Both have served as rotating hosts of the long-running game show since 2021.

The 2023 Emmys air Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox. See the full list of nominees.

