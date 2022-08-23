What's up with that? Tell me what's up with that???

2022 Emmys host Kenan Thompson says 'odds are probably pretty high' his SNL characters will pop up at ceremony

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson says there's a good chance some of his famous characters will make an appearance at the 2022 Emmys.

The actor appeared on EW's The Awardist podcast and told host Gerrad Hall about his expectations for hosting this year's ceremony, including that he is more than willing to reprise his sketch characters, like What Up With That? host Diondre Cole, at the 74th Emmy Awards.

"I love doing a character," Thompson told EW, saying that it might help "keep the energy up" at the ceremony and "not have everything seem so predictable or mundane" if he pops up as Diondre or another character on the big night. "I would say the odds are probably pretty high because I'm down to do it," as long as show producers are into the idea.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Kenan Thompson as Diondre Cole during the "What's Up With That" sketch Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

What Up With That? is one of Thompson's most famous recurring SNL sketches. In it, he stars as a talk show host who is more interested in singing and hamming it up than he is actually chatting with his celebrity guests. Throughout the years, Thompson's character has ignored celebrities like Samuel L Jackson, Paul Rudd, and Lindsey Buckingham.

Thompson said he believes his SNL costars have really helped him prepare for hosting the Emmys. "A large majority of [cast members] are usually improv people, so they're used to just firing off. Whatever you say triggers a reaction from them," he said. "So SNL taught me to always be ready, always be thinking. Especially when you're around those kinds of people."

The actor also shared that he really wants to do a big musical number at the awards show. "That's always where everything seems very grand and talent is definitely on display."

The Emmys host could also be joined by some of his fellow SNL stars since the show has been nominated for numerous Emmys this year, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. On top of that, Bowen Yang is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Kate McKinnon, who just wrapped her final season on the show, was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Listen to the full podcast, including a roundtable interview with Emmy-nominated SNL alums Kate McKinnon, Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and Martin Short, above.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards air Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. See the full list of nominees.

With reporting by Gerrad Hall.

