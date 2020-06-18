Emmys aim for diverse nominees by expanding comedy, drama series categories

Outstanding Comedy and Outstanding Drama categories will now be set at eight nominees each.

Just as the Oscars rules are changing in an effort to diversify its pool of nominees, the same goes for the Emmys.

Late Wednesday night, the Television Academy announced it will be expanding the number of nominations in the Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Drama Series categories for the Emmys to eight slots instead of the usual seven. Not only that, but the number of nominees for the other categories will now be determined based on the number of submissions.

For example, if a category receives between one and 19 submissions, the number of nominees will be a sliding scale between zero and four. A category that receives 240 or more submissions will be locked at eight nominations. Here's the new scale:

1-19 submissions: A sliding scale between zero to 4 nominations

20-80 submissions: 5 nominations

81-160 submissions: 6 nominations

161-240 submissions: 7 nominations

> 240 submissions: 8 nominations

"The increase in submissions is a reflection of the number of new voices, new television platforms, and a tremendous growth in content from existing platforms across our industry," Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said in a statement. "Despite production suspension resulting from COVID-19, there is a wealth of excellent work submitted for this year's competition."

This new rule also eliminates the previous 2 percent rule, which specified that in categories with five nominees, if the fifth and sixth top vote-getters were within 2 percent of each other, both would be nominated.

These new efforts arrive amid ongoing anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests across the nation, sparked by the killing of Minneapolis resident George Floyd by police. Since they began, many organizations spoke out in support of Black Lives Matter and vowed to promote a more inclusive workforce and environment.

Last week, the Oscars announced new rules aimed at increasing the diversity of nominees, including setting the nominees for Best Picture to 10 and implementing a quarterly viewing process for Academy voters to get more films in front of them year-round.

Jimmy Kimmel will return once again to host the 2020 Emmys, which are still scheduled for Sept. 20. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, July 28.