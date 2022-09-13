Emmy Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners (updating live)
Is it time for an award-winning Ted talk or will Emmy voters start making Abbott a habit? Will success be contained within Succession or is it (Squid) Game on? Will Kenan Thompson look to Liven up the proceedings with some special guests?
These questions and more will be answered on Monday night at the 74th annual Emmy Awards. HBO drama Succession leads all shows with 25 nominations, while Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso netted 20 nominations, the most of any comedy. HBO's The White Lotus dominated the limited series category with 20 nods. HBO Max comedy Hacks and Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building impressed with 17 nods apiece, while the creator of fellow Outstanding Comedy nominee Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson, was a force herself with three nominations. Also arriving on the red carpet with an armful of nominations: HBO's Euphoria, Netflix's Squid Game, Apple TV+'s Severance, and HBO's Barry.
Saturday Night Live vet Kenan Thompson serves as host of the 74th Emmy Awards, and presenters include Will Arnett, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Bayer, Kelly Clarkson, Hannah Einbinder, Selena Gomez, Squid Game stars Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae, Jimmy Kimmel, Diego Luna, Amy Poehler, Jean Smart, and Kerry Washington. The ceremony takes place at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater and airs live on NBC while streaming on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Before the festivities kick off, check out our fearless Emmy predictions. Then follow along as we update the winners list in real time below. One winner we already know: Gina Davis will be given the Governors Award.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
WINNER: Matthew Macfayden, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
Dopesick, Danny Strong
The Dropout, Michael Showalter
The Dropout, Francesca Gregorini
Maid, John Wells
Station Eleven, Hiro Murai
The White Lotus, Mike White
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie
Dopesick, Danny Strong
The Dropout, Elizabeth Meriwether
Impeachment: American Crime Story, Sarah Burgess
Maid, Molly Smith Metzler
Station Eleven, Patrick Sommerville
The White Lotus, Mike White
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Ali Wong: Don Wong, Ali Wong
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe — Hungary for Democracy, Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, Scott Sherman
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, Jerrod Carmichael
Nicole Byer, BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo), Nicole Byer
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, Norm Macdonald
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary, "Pilot," Quinta Brunson
Barry, "710N," Duffy Boudreau
Barry, "starting now," Alec Berg and Bill Hader
Hacks, "The One, the Only," Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky
Only Murders in the Building, "True Crime," Steve Martin and John Hoffman
Ted Lasso, "No Weddings and a Funeral," Jane Becker
What We Do in the Shadows, "The Casino"
What We Do in the Shadows, "The Wellness Center"
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Ozark, "A Hard Way to Go," Jason Bateman
Severance, "The We We Are," Ben Stiller
Squid Game, "Red Light, Green Light," Hwang Dong-hyuk
Succession, "All the Bells Say," Mark Mylod
Succession, "The Disruption," Cathy Yan
Succession, "Too Much Birthday," Lorene Scarfaria
Yellowjackets, "Pilot," Karen Kusama
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Atlanta, "New Jazz," Hiro Murai
Barry, "710N," Bill Hader
Hacks, "There Will Be Blood," Lucia Aniello
The Ms. Pat Show, "Baby Daddy Groundhog Day," Mary Lou Belli
Only Murders in the Building, "The Boy from 6B," Cherien Dabis
Only Murders in the Building, "True Crime," Jamie Babbit
Ted Lasso, "No Weddings and a Funeral," MJ Delaney
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul, "Plan and Execution," Thomas Schnauz
Ozark, "A Hard Way to Go," Chris Mundy
Severance, "The We We Are," Dan Erickson
Squid Game, "One Lucky Day," Hwang Dong-hyuk
Succession, "All the Bells Say," Jesse Armstrong
Yellowjackets, "F Sharp," Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson
Yellowjackets, "Pilot," Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick, Hulu
The Dropout, Hulu
Inventing Anna, Netflix
Pam & Tommy, Hulu
The White Lotus, HBO
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Below are some key trophies handed out at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 3 and 4. For even more winners, head over here.
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
WINNER: Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
WINNER: Lee You-mi, Squid Game
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Television Movie
WINNER: Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon
The SurvivorZoey's Extraordinary Christmas
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
WINNER: RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes
The Oscars
WINNER: Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent
Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back!
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
WINNER: Adele: One Night Only
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
The Problem With Jon Stewart
WINNER: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
VICE
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
