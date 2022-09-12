Emmys 2022 red carpet livestream: Watch the EW and PEOPLE pre-show
Are you red carpet ready? It's time for TV's biggest night of the year at the 74th annual Emmy Awards!
PEOPLE and EW are once again teaming up for red carpet coverage, reporting live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 12, the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show will be streaming live on EW.com and all of EW's social channels.
Hosted by Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein, the livestream will count down to the Emmys with red carpet arrivals, interviews with nominees, and of course, plenty of commentary on who's wearing what and all the shows that are up for awards.
The competition is stiff — with nominees including Ted Lasso, The White Lotus, and Succession, to name a few — and the biggest names in the business will be in attendance to find out who will take home Lady Emmy.
Don't miss a single moment as our hosts give their Emmy predictions, talk red carpet fashion, and interview some of Hollywood's biggest stars. Which red carpet moment will go viral this year, who will be best dressed, and who do the nominees think will win?
Find out during Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE's Red Carpet Live show Monday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Watch the livestream above.
The 74th Emmy Awards will air immediately after at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live for the first time on Peacock.
