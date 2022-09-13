The best and worst moments from the 2022 Emmy Awards
Awards shows, we love them! In theory. But watching them can cause emotional whiplash, as the ceremony bounces from heartwarming speeches and surprise wins to awkward comedy bits and cringe-worthy teleprompter gaffes. Here's how the 74th annual Emmy Awards gave us all the feels — good and bad.
BEST: Sheryl Lee Ralph takes the win, and takes us to church
It was a moment 45 years in the making. After spending decades building an impressive stage and screen career (facing racism and disrespect along the way), the Abbott Elementary star took home an Emmy for her impeccable performance as the no-nonsense Barbara Howard. After belting out a few verses of Dianne Reeves' "Endangered Species" — those pipes, baby! — Ralph took us to church with an acceptance speech that had us feeling the spirit: "To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't, wouldn't, couldn't come true, I am here to tell you this is what believing looks like." Amen!
WORST: Stop trying to make Club Emmys happen
It's never going to happen! Look, nothing against DJ Zedd, who seems like a nice young man. But the now-standard practice of having an in-house DJ playing in presenters with hype tracks like "Whoomp! (There It Is)" adds a try-hard layer of superfluity to an already crowded setup. (Why stop with a host when you can have an announcer and a DJ, too?) Emmy producers, remember: There's an orchestra on site! Let them do the transition tunes.
BEST: Jennifer Coolidge busts a move (and stands her ground)
"This is a once in a lifetime moment!" Jennifer Coolidge had just won her first-ever Emmy (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for The White Lotus) and she wasn't about to let the overeager producers play her off the stage without a fight. When the DJ fired up "Hit the Road, Jack," Coolidge — riding high on her victory and a very powerful lavender bath before the show — busted out her best moves as the crowd cheered. This leads us to our next moment...
WORST: Let the winners speak, dang it!
Awards show producers have a lot to cram into three hours, but this year it felt like the Emmys overlords decided to save time by chopping down the winners' already-brief speeches. Adding those "[Winner Name Here] would like to say..." graphics at the bottom of the screen were perhaps intended to cut down on the litany of agent and publicist thank-yous, which is fine. But even without them, the winners barely had time to experience a few seconds of their big moment before the orchestra interrupted with the melancholy strains of "Time to Say Goodbye."
BEST: Lizzo continues the reality revolution
In 2018, RuPaul's Drag Race took home its first win for Outstanding Competition Program, marking a huge shift in representation for a category that had long been dominated by mainstream offerings like The Amazing Race and The Voice. Tonight, Mama Ru passed the torch to Lizzo, the host and executive producer of Amazon Prime's bodacious dance competition, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. "When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media," said a jubilant Lizzo in her speech. "Fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me." Yes! It's about damn time.
