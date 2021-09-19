Emmys 2021 red carpet livestream: Watch EW and PEOPLE's pre-show here

TV's biggest night is almost here, but before you tune in to the 2021 Emmy Awards to see who takes home those golden statues, EW and PEOPLE are giving you a front seat to all the red carpet action.

The PEOPLE and EW Red Carpet Live show begins Sunday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and will stream right up until the awards begin. Hosted by PEOPLE (the TV show!) correspondent Jeremy Parsons and People Every Day host Janine Rubenstein, the livestream will count down to the Emmys with red carpet arrivals, feature interviews with nominees, and of course, plenty of commentary ranging from who's wearing what to all the shows up for awards.

Will Marvel finally reign supreme with wins for WandaVision? Will The Crown take home all its trophies? Don't miss a single moment of the action, starting with the livestream that you can watch right here on EW or EW's YouTube channel.

Following last year's empty auditorium and Zoom-centric ceremony, the 2021 awards show will see a return to in-person attendance with a limited audience of nominees and their guests — a long-awaited step back to normalcy following the pandemic.

Watch the livestream video above.

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will stream live on Paramount+.

