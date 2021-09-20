Even Olivia Colman was surprised she won the Emmy over Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Emma Corrin

The Crown Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Olivia Colman snatched the crown when she won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama at the 2021 Emmy Awards for her work on The Crown in an upset that even took the Oscar winner by surprise.

"I'd have put money on that not happening," Colman said at the start of her acceptance speech, acknowledging the odds she had at beating out fellow nominees Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose) and her costar Emma Corrin (The Crown), who many awards experts had predicted winning. "This is amazing and what a lovely end to the most extraordinary journey with this lovely family. I loved every second of it and I can't wait to see what happens next."

Olivia Colman Credit: CBS

Colman then got emotional as she acknowledged her late father. "I'm going to be very quick because I'm really teary as I wish my dad was here to see this," she said. "I lost my daddy during COVID and he would have loved all of this."

But before Colman ended her speech, she also gave a bleeped "F--- yeah!" cheer to fellow winner Michaela Coel, who won earlier in the night for I May Destroy You.

Along with Rodriguez and Corrin, Colman also beat out fellow nominees Uzo Aduba (In Treatment), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), and Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country). Colman was previously nominated last year in the same category for her work on The Crown along with two other prior nominations, but this is her first Emmy win.

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards aired live on Sunday on CBS and and streamed on Paramount+, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. See the full list of 2021 Emmys nominees here.

