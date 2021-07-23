Here are all the commercials nominated for an Emmy this year

Forget the tight race between Hacks and The Flight Attendant. The Emmys competition for Outstanding Commercial is just as fierce this year.

Not surprisingly, in 2021 it comes down to figuring out the most effective way to peddle electronics… and anything featuring a Nike swoosh. One spot may bring you to tears. Another may give you chills. You may already believe there's a clear winner, but go ahead and try to predict how the TV Academy will vote.

The Emmy for Outstanding Commercial is awarded at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, which takes place Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12, a week before the prime-time telecast.

Here, every commercial up for an award this year.

Emmy Awards The Emmy for Outstanding Commercial is awarded at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, which takes place Sept. 11 and Sept. 12. | Credit: David McNew/Getty Images

1. AirPods Pro — Jump. This spot promoting Apple AirPods (from TBWA/Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency, and Imperial Woodpecker Prods.) is reminiscent of the opening scene from Casino Royale. Actually, it's better.

2. Alexa's Body — Amazon Alexa. Lucky Generals' Ad Agency tapped into our deepest fantasies by imagining Alexa looking less like a tabletop orb and more like Michael B. Jordan.

3. Better | Mamba Forever — Nike. This ad from Wieden+Kennedy Ad Agency and Hungry Man Prods. not only inspires but pays tribute to the late great Kobe Bryant.

4. It Already Does That — Apple Watch Series 6. Apple Ad Agency and MJZ Prods. would like to reiterate that there's little this watch can't do.

5. You Can't Stop Us — Nike. The Wieden+Kennedy and Pulse Prods. ad offers an inclusive, feel-good reminder that "we'll always come back stronger."

6. You Love Me — Beats by Dre. This spot from Translation LLC Ad Agency and PRETTYBIRD is meant to promote Beats but actually offers sobering commentary on cultural appropriation and racism in America.