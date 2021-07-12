Cedric the Entertainer to host 2021 Emmys with limited live audience

Nominees and their guests will be returning for an in-person ceremony this year.

The Television Academy is continuing the novel idea of actually having someone host an awards show, while also bringing a live audience.

Cedric the Entertainer has been tapped as host for this year's Emmy Awards, which is set to broadcast on CBS Sunday, Sep. 19 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. (The ceremony will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.) This will be his first time hosting the Emmys as he follows Jimmy Kimmel, who emceed last year.

"Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year's Emmy Awards," Cedric said in a statement. "Throughout the rollercoaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people."

He added, "I can't wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance, and sing over the past year."

Cedric the Entertainer Cedric the Entertainer | Credit: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images

The Emmys will return to the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles "with a limited audience of nominees and their guests," according to a press release. Last year's festivities, if you recall, included Kimmel hosting from an empty auditorium and directing acceptance speeches to nominees, who delivered speeches remotely.

This year's batch of nominees will be announced Tuesday morning starting at 8:30 a.m. PT through a streamed event on Emmys.com.

Emmy-nominated producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart will executive produce the ceremony, and Hamish Hamilton will direct the telecast.