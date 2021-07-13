Emmys 2021 by the numbers: Disney reigns supreme

See which shows got the most nominations, which actors got their first-ever Emmys nods, and more data highlights.

By Christian Holub
July 13, 2021 at 01:15 PM EDT
The 2021 Emmy nominations were released on Tuesday morning, and they proved one thing above all: Disney reigns supreme in the entertainment world these days. How can they not when they've bought so many competitors in recent years? Now that they own Hulu and FX in addition to their streaming service Disney+ and broadcast network ABC, the Walt Disney Company is going to be hard to top at the Emmys.

2021 Emmy nominees, from left, Jason Sudeikis on "Ted Lasso," Elizabeth Olsen on "WandaVision," and Jonathan Majors on "Lovecraft country."
| Credit: Apple TV +; Marvel Studios; Eli Joshua Ade/HBO

See the full list of nominees here. Below, take a look at some interesting data highlights.

