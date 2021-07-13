Emmys 2021 by the numbers: Disney reigns supreme
See which shows got the most nominations, which actors got their first-ever Emmys nods, and more data highlights.
Advertisement
The 2021 Emmy nominations were released on Tuesday morning, and they proved one thing above all: Disney reigns supreme in the entertainment world these days. How can they not when they've bought so many competitors in recent years? Now that they own Hulu and FX in addition to their streaming service Disney+ and broadcast network ABC, the Walt Disney Company is going to be hard to top at the Emmys.
| Credit: Apple TV +; Marvel Studios; Eli Joshua Ade/HBO
See the full list of nominees here. Below, take a look at some interesting data highlights.
- The Walt Disney Company: 146 nominations, the most of any studio this year (though not as high as Netflix's staggering 160 last time). That total includes 71 for Disney+, 25 for Hulu, 23 for ABC, 16 for FX, and more. A diverse portfolio can do wonders for your awards total!
- HBO: 130 nominations, the most of any single platform, edging out Netflix (129) by just one
- The Crown and The Mandalorian: 24 nominations each, tying them for most-nominated show
- WandaVision: 23, despite being a single-season miniseries that just premiered in January. The bar has been set high for Disney+'s other Marvel shows.
- Lovecraft Country: 18 nominations, despite having already been canceled by HBO. Showrunner Misha Green did have plans for a season 2, though.
- I May Destroy You: 9 nominations, after being infamously snubbed at the Golden Globes earlier this year
- Mj Rodriguez, nominated for Pose, is the first trans actor to be nominated in a leading category, and the first actor not named Billy Porter to be nominated for Pose
- Jean Smart was up for two acting nominations in different categories, and got them both (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks, and Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Mare of Easttown)
- In the Outstanding Comedy Series category, old favorites Black-ish and The Kominsky Method were joined by five newcomers: Cobra Kai, The Flight Attendant, Hacks, Pen15, and Ted Lasso. Outstanding Drama Series, meanwhile, saw three new nominees: The Boys, Bridgerton, and Lovecraft Country.
- 13 first-time acting nominees: Paul Bettany, Michaela Coel, Emma Corrin, Kaley Cuoco, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Majors, Josh O'Connor, Elizabeth Olsen, Regé-Jean Page, Mj Rodriguez, Jurnee Smollett, Jason Sudeikis, and Anya Taylor-Joy.
Related content:
Comments