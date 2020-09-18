This year's Emmys will use tuxedo hazmat suits to hand out trophies in safety and style

How does one safely hand out Emmy Awards during a pandemic, especially when the ceremony has gone virtual for safety reasons?

These are the sorts of questions that have been plaguing the TV Academy in the lead-up to the 72nd annual Emmys this Sunday. And on Friday, inquiring minds finally got an answer when the show's producers released first-look photos of their solution to a uniquely 2020 problem: It's the official Emmys hazmat-suited presenter!

Yes, that is actually a real thing. The tuxedo hazmat suits (above) were created by costume designer Katja Cahill and executive producer Guy Carrington, who worked together with a hazmat manufacturer to create them for the show to "ensure the health and safety of all of our winners and the presenter by following all of the health and safety protocols — with a twist." And according to a news release, these hazmat suits are "keeping it safe and classy" during the ceremony for trophy presenters who will visit the homes of the winners live during the ceremony.

So don't be surprised to see them pop up throughout the telecast. But do you think the Emmys hazmat suit wins best dressed? Or is it a red carpet disaster?

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for a third time, and will air live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.