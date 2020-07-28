Emmys 2020 by the numbers: Watchmen receives the most nods of any series
Advertisement
Mark Hill/HBO
Tick tock, tick tock, Watchmen's time has arrived again.
The timely HBO superhero drama received 26 nominations for 72nd annual Emmy Awards Wednesday morning, the most for any program. But, that's not the only noteworthy number from Tuesday's Emmys 2020 nominations announcement. Below, EW pulls some of the most interesting figures, from which content provider received the most nods to first time nominees, and more.
- Netflix: 160 nominations, the most of any content provider this year. HBO claimed this spot in 2019, but this year it only received 107 nominations.
- NBC: 47 nominations, the most of any broadcast network.
- Watchmen: 26 nominations
- Ozark and Succession: 18 nominations
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: 20 nominations
- RuPaul's Drag Race: 10 nominations
- Saturday Night Live: 15 nominations
- Steve Carrell, Brian Cox, and Jeremy Strong received their first nominations ever in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.
- Of the six women nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, and Zendaya were the only newcomers to the category.
- Ramy's Ramy Youssef was the only newcomer in the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category.
- This was the first time Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me) has been nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
- First time nominees include: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo, Mamoudou Athie, Bobby Berk, Cate Blanchett, Nicholas Braun, Kamaro Brown, Nicole Byer, D'Arcy Carden, Barbara Corcoran, Billy Crudup, Mark Cuban, Kieran Culkin, Tan France, Lori Greiner, Shira Haas, William Jackson Harper, Corey Hawkins, Robert Herjavec, Stephan James, Daymond John, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Anna Kendrick, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Matthew McFadyen, Paul Mescal, Annie Murphy, Lupita Nyong'o, Leslie Odom Jr., Kevin O'Leary, Kaitlin Olson, Yvonne Orji, Dev Patel, Jeremy Pope, Antoni Porowski, Andrew Scott, Octavia Spencer, Sarah Snook, Cecily Strong, Jeremy Strong, Rain Valdez, Taika Waititi, Harriet Walter, Christoph Waltz, Ramy Youssef, Zendaya.
Related content:
Comments