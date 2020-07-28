Stars react to their 2020 Emmy nominations

This year's Emmy nominations are here, even if host Leslie Jones and presenters Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, and Tatiana Maslany were not able to announce them together in one big press conference as usual.

While a global pandemic keeping everyone inside hasn't changed the usual suspects too much, with shows like Ozark and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel scoring big nominations, the 2020 pool expanded to finally include established shows like Insecure and What We Do in the Shadows.

Check out the nominees’ reactions below — we’ll be updating as the day goes on — and see the full list of nominations here.

The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Better Call Saul (Outstanding Drama Series)

Giancarlo Esposito (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series)

“I am completely blown away as I wasn't aware nominations were being announced today. This double nomination for Better Call Saul and The Mandalorian comes as the most delightful, overwhelming surprise. I am honored to be recognized by the Television Academy, and want to give thanks to my Better Call Saul and The Mandalorian families whose tireless work I am continually in awe of. I am in gratitude for this incredible honoring.”

Stranger Things (Outstanding Drama Series)

“It is a tremendous honor to have our show and third season recognized by The Television Academy alongside such great series and storytellers. Working alongside the brilliant Duffer Brothers continues to be one of the great honors and joys of my career, and our cast and crew is deeply grateful for this acknowledgment.”

The Crown (Outstanding Drama Series)

Helena Bonham Carter (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series)

“"I am thrilled to receive an Emmy nomination. Margaret was a gift of a part and was a dream job. This is icing on the most full fat delicious cake I’ve ever eaten. Also given these past few months I have become ever more grateful to my television. It has been my window to the world. And I’m so thankful to the parts that television are now offering to women. We all know middle age is when we get interesting and it’s so great that stories are being made where we are invited to lead rather than retire to being the mother or grandmother in the background....Women of all ages and colour have never had it better. Thank you Telly!"

The Handmaid's Tale (Outstanding Drama Series)

"We are beyond grateful to the Television Academy for this nomination, it’s a testament to the lasting relevance of Margaret Atwood’s book 30 years after it was published, and an honor to be recognized for our extrapolation of her world. I’m incredibly proud of our cast, crew, writers, directors and producers for their hard work and thrilled for our team to receive this recognition."

Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series)

"Thank you!!! I am very honored to be in the company of such gifted women, who have helped us all get through this screen centered moment in time!"

Homeland

Lesli Linka Glatter (Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series)

“Just stepped out of the shower to the wonderfully unexpected news. Homeland has been the most amazing creative journey with a truly sublime team and I’m beyond grateful to have been part of it... and of course, I’m thrilled and humbled by this nomination”

Pose

Billy Porter (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series)

“It’s blessing and a gift to be part of this moment where my art and my activism meet. Pose represents hope and is a reminder of how powerful ‘we-the-people’ are!”

This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series)

The Morning Show

Michael Ellenberg (executive producer)

“I am so grateful to the members of the Television Academy for recognizing The Morning Show with eight nominations in its first season. Thank you to Apple TV+, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films for their incredible partnership, and to the entire cast and crew who worked so hard on this remarkable show.”

Dead to Me (Outstanding Comedy Series)

Liz Feldman (Creator)

“Thank you to the Academy for recognizing Dead to Me– it’s a lifelong dream come true. I’m incredibly proud to share this moment with our amazing cast, crew and partners at CBS Studios & Netflix. I created Dead to Me as a way to work through my own grief and loss, hoping that Jen and Judy’s story might help people through theirs. For our traumedy to be honored in this way is a twist I did not see coming. It’s truly life-affirming and I’m deeply grateful.”

Schitt's Creek (Outstanding Comedy Series)

Eugene & Dan Levy (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series)

"This morning has been the most incredible surprise. We are overwhelmed and filled with gratitude for this recognition. Unfathomably proud of our little show."

The Good Place (Outstanding Comedy Series)

William Jackson Harper (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series)

The Kominsky Method (Outstanding Comedy Series)

Michael Douglas (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series)

“There's not a lot of good news these days, so I was honored to receive the nomination from my fellow academy members. An opportunity to acknowledge the wonderful writing of Chuck Lorre and Al Higgins; a spectacular cast led by Alan Arkin, who makes me look good, and the strong support of Netflix. Thank you all!"

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Outstanding Comedy Series)

Rachel Brosnahan (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series)

“I’m grateful for the continued love for all corners of our Maisel family. I wish so much that we could be together to celebrate today but this (and some zoom cocktails) will certainly hold us over until we can get the band back together. The company we get to keep across these categories is insane. Thank you to the TV Academy!”

Black Monday

Don Cheadle (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series)

“Given that it’s been announced on a Tuesday, I hereby regretfully decline my nomination for Black Monday. I am a dayist. Been one for many years. My principles are my bedrock and sacrosanct.”

Little Fires Everywhere (Outstanding Limited Series)

Liz Tigelaar (creator)

“I am so excited – this feels completely surreal. I’m so happy for Little Fires Everywhere to be recognized and to be in company with these other incredible, ground-breaking limited series. It was such an honor to adapt Celeste’s beautiful book – and the show’s nominations are a tribute to the hard work of every single person who poured their heart and soul into it. To make a show about race and class and motherhood at this particular time was a deep honor and the best, most illuminating experience of my professional life. It’s also been such a time of grief. We have been in mourning as a show – for the loss of our beloved director, Lynn Shelton, who is missed every day, and also for the deep grief that our country is experiencing, in the wake of the wave of senseless murders of Black men and women. We are in a reckoning as a country and this show challenged us in making it and, I hope, the audience in watching it, to look at the parts of ourselves that we’re afraid to look at. The message is: we can’t not look. Thank you for seeing us – it truly means so much. I know how thrilled Lynn would be to have received this honor and as we celebrate as a show, we're holding her and her family close in our hearts."

Kerry Washington (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie)

“To be recognized in this way this morning is such an honor – but to be able to share it with my partner Pilar Savone and our Simpson Street family makes it even more meaningful.

The experiences we’ve been able to have this year were beyond our wildest dreams: working with the legendary Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel to bring iconic shows from the 70s to new audiences with Live In Front of a Studio Audience, to adapting American Son, a Broadway play about Black lives and police violence to Netflix, to bringing Celeste Ng’s beautiful novel Little Fires Everywhere to life with my incredible friends Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter and Liz Tigelaar.

But the tears came this morning when I heard about Lynn Shelton’s nomination for Little Fires Everywhere. I’m so incredibly grateful that the Television Academy has chosen to honor Lynn with this very deserved nomination. I know she’s celebrating in the beyond.”

Mrs. America (Outstanding Limited Series)

Stacey Sher (executive producer)

“I am so grateful to the Television Academy for recognizing Mrs. America. Our team has been blessed to have the support and partnership of John Landgraf and Gina Balian at FX – the best team in television – who understood that the intersectional feminist dream of representation that the ERA demands, is as vital today as it was in the '70s. I am lucky to be in the company of incredible producing partners like Cate Blanchett, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Coco Francini and Dahvi Waller as well as our extraordinary cast, directors and creative technicians, who all worked tirelessly to turn our dream into a reality.”

Cate Blanchett (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie)

“My sincerest thanks to the Television Academy for recognizing Mrs. America, a series and story that is not only meaningful to me but deeply resonant to the times in which we live – times we hoped to illuminate by examining our past. It has been an extraordinary honor to collaborate with such brilliant minds as John Landgraf and Gina Balian at FX and my fellow Executive Producers, Stacey Sher, Coco Francini, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and Dahvi Waller. I am equally indebted to our incredible cast and crew. In a year filled with groundbreaking television storytelling and performances, it is humbling to be recognized.”

Unorthodox (Outstanding Limited Series)

Anna Winger (executive producer)

“All of us involved in making Unorthodox are thrilled and honored by this nomination. Thanks to our brilliant cast and crew, our passionate fans around the world, and to Netflix for supporting us on this journey.”

Shira Haas (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie)

Watchmen (Outstanding Limited Series)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie)

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Dramatic Score); Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics)

"What a morning! We’d like to thank the Television Academy for recognizing our work on Watchmen AND temporarily distracting us from American ShitShow 2020™! Making Watchmen was daunting, terrifying, intimidating, ecstatic and incredibly rewarding. We emerge inspired, smarter, momentarily more confident and very proud to have been a part of it."

I Know This Much is True

Mark Ruffalo (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie)

Hollywood

Dylan McDermott (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie)

"I was absolutely stunned! What an honor it is to be nominated again! I couldn’t be more thrilled! Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing me and to Ryan Murphy and my Hollywood family."

Normal People

Paul Mescal (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie)

"I am so utterly honoured to have been included in the nominations list today alongside such immense actors I have admired from afar. Normal People was created by a huge cast and crew who deserve so much recognition for their incredible work. Most importantly I want to thank my amazing friend and brilliant co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones as the show would not have got the extraordinary response without her electric performance."

Lenny Abrahamson (Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special)

"I’m so happy and grateful to have been nominated for my work on Normal People and delighted for Paul, Sally, Alice and Louise for having their amazing work recognised. Making the show with broadcasters as supportive as BBC and HULU was a joy from start to finish. Sally’s novel is so rich and powerful and I’m beyond proud of the work that the whole cast and crew put in so that we could do it justice - all under the umbrella of my film making home, Element Pictures, led superbly by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe. All four nominations we received are a tribute to everyone who put their hearts and souls into this show. I want to pay particular tribute to Daisy Edgar-Jones who gave such an extraordinary performance as Marianne - my nomination is as much for her as it is for me. I also want to thank the brilliant producers, Catherine Magee and Emma Norton who were at the heart of everything, as well as Chelsea Morgan Hoffmann whose contribution was vital, and Suzie Lavelle, dazzling director of photography and Nathan Nugent, editor supreme and my right hand man. Above all, my love and gratitude go to Ed Guiney whose wisdom, skill and spirit animated the whole enterprise."

Bad Education (Outstanding Television Movie)

Hugh Jackman (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie)

“I’m humbled by the nominations for both me and the film and excited to be named with such a talented group of actors. My immense appreciation goes out to all those who believed in Bad Education — especially the hardworking team at HBO.”

A Black Lady Sketch Show (Outstanding Variety Sketch Series)

Robin Thede (creator and star)

Drunk History (Outstanding Variety Sketch Series)

“What a great feeling! Drunk History always sets out to top the prior season, this was the hardest we’ve ever worked. So thankful to the incredible crew who the show would be lost without, they earned this nomination. Cheers!”

Saturday Night Live (Outstanding Variety Sketch Series)

Eddie Murphy (Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series)

“I want to thank the Television Academy for this morning’s nomination. It was an incredibly special feeling to return to the SNL stage after so many years, and I’m gratified that the show was so well received. Knowing the collaboration that goes into putting SNL on the air every week the way that I do, it goes without saying that I share this nomination with Lorne and all of the SNL cast, writers and crew who helped bring the show together. It was a great homecoming for me.”

BoJack Horseman (Outstanding Animated Program)

“I'm so excited they're apparently still doing the Emmys this year! That's wild!! Are we sure about this???”

RuPaul's Drag Race (Outstanding Competition Program)

RuPaul (Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program)

"Thank you Television Academy. I am humbled and grateful to work with the best queens, cast, and crew in television. In the face of a global pandemic, they persevered to complete this exceptional season with style, innovation and grace. Hearing how our show continues to bring joy and light to so many during this dark time has been the greatest gift of all. Together with World of Wonder and VH1, I dedicate these nominations to anyone who has been told you’re too queer, too black, or too different to achieve your dreams."

Tom Campbell (executive producer)

"Thank you Television Academy for recognizing the labor of love that is RuPaul’s Drag Race. It is a joy to produce a show that is both shamelessly entertaining and deeply authentic and a privilege to provide a platform for drag artists’ voices to be heard around the globe. A special thank you to Chris McCarthy and our treasured partners at VH1. None of this would be possible without our fearless leader, RuPaul, whose foresight, courage, and message of love inspire us to do better every season."

The Masked Singer (Outstanding Competition Program)

Craig Plestis (executive producer)

​“I’m so elated for the entire Masked Singer family! We’re so proud to make a show that brings joy to so many people, and this morning’s nomination is just icing on our bright, colorful, furry & feathery singing cake! Thank you to the TV Academy and to our fans, this is such an incredible boost as we put the final touches on this season’s new costumes! Thank you, thank you – as we say on The Masked Singer, protect your identity and your health so please keep your mask on!”

Cheer (Outstanding Reality Program)

Greg Whiteley (executive producer/director)

“When we landed in Corsicana, Texas a year ago to begin filming Cheer, it would've never occurred to any of us that we’d be nominated for an Emmy—let alone six. We feel like we just made mat. We are incredibly grateful to the TV Academy for recognizing this series, and to the Navarro College Cheer team for letting us into their world and allowing us to share their stories."

Reno 911 (Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series)

Thomas Lennon (executive producer and star)

“I am overjoyed. I know everyone at Reno 911 & Quibi are really honored by this recognition. It’s especially thrilling for us since we haven’t be nominated for anything since a Cable Ace Award in 1995.”

Forky Asks a Question (Outstanding Short Form Animated Program)

"Thrilled the geniuses at Pixar and Disney plus got a nomination for Forky Asks A Question! Love that Spork."