Zendaya wins her first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama

Zendaya delivered a bit of an upset Sunday when she won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her work on Euphoria.

The HBO drama, which follows Rue (Zendaya), a 17-year-old drug addict after she gets out or rehab, became a huge hit in its first season. And now, the 24-year-old star of the series has earned her first-ever Emmy nomination and win.

Zendaya accepted the award remotely, thanking the TV Academy, her fellow nominees, her family, HBO, and of course, her cast and crew. She also thanked the show's creator, Sam Levinson, saying, "I appreciate you so much, you're my family. I'm so grateful that you trusted me with your story, and I hope I can continue to do you proud."

Ending her speech, Zendaya addressed her peers, saying, "I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there. I know that our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people and I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you."

In the press room, following her win, she reflected on the moment, saying, "I don't usually cry. I got through it without letting it take over completely, but it was obviously a very emotional moment. I still can’t believe it myself, it’s pretty crazy."

When asked what it was like to win an Emmy during an otherwise painful year, she added,"I'm just grateful for moments like this, moments where we can have joy. It's moments like this [that] we really have to all hold onto and cherish. I definitely felt this wrapping of love around me as I was sitting here. I'm just trying to take it all in and be grateful for all the moments we do have of joy and happiness."

Zendaya beat out Jennifer Aniston, Jodie Comer, Olivia Colman, Sandra Oh, and Laura Linney.

