Catherine O'Hara wins her first acting Emmy for Schitt's Creek

Now we know why "awards" is Moira Rose's favorite season.

On Sunday, Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on the comedy series. For six seasons, O'Hara played the incredible (and incredibly dramatic) matriarch of the Rose family on Schitt's Creek, a comedy about a ridiculously wealthy family that loses everything, moves to a small town, and learns what's really valuable in life.

This year was O'Hara's last chance to win for her work on the show, which ran for six seasons on Pop TV and is yet to air its final season on Netflix. This marks O'Hara's second Emmy nomination and first win in the category. It also marks O'Hara's first solo Emmy as she previously won for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program as part of an 18-person writing team.

O'Hara accepted the award from the Schitt's Creek viewing party, where she thanked series creators Eugene and Daniel Levy "for bestowing upon me the opportunity to play a woman of a certain age — my age — who gets to fully be her ridiculous self." She also thanked the wardrobe, hair, and makeup teams behind Moira's many iconic looks before wishing everyone "a sound mind and a sound body" in these strange times.

O'Hara beat out fellow nominees Linda Cardellini, Christina Applegate, Rachel Brosnahan, Issa Rae, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

