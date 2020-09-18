13 Emmy-winning parents and their Emmy Award-winning children

Beloved actor and comedian Carl Reiner earned his first Emmy nomination for Best Series Supporting Actor in 1954 for his work on Your Show of Shows, which was soon followed by his first Emmy win for Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in 1957 on Caesar's Hour. From there the elder Reiner would go on haul in five Emmys for Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy and an Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy as the creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show. Decades later, Reiner would collect an Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 1995 for his appearance on Mad About You. Son Rob Reiner rose to fame as Michael “Meathead” Stivic on All in the Family, picking up his first Emmy in 1974 for Best Supporting Actor in Comedy and taking home a second win in 1978 before going on direct the classic movies Stand by Me, A Few Good Men, When Harry Met Sally..., and The Princess Bride.

