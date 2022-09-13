Emmy winners get assist from pre-submitted thank-yous during speeches

What were those bars that appeared during Emmys acceptance speeches? We have answers.

If you were watching the 2022 Emmy Awards Monday night, you might've wondered why those bars appeared at the bottom of your screen with lines of thank-you speeches from the winners onstage. It's because the Television Academy adopted new protocols for the nominated stars.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to note that those nominated at the Emmys were notified ahead of the ceremony on Sep. 12 that they could submit thank-you names and messages of up to 350 characters in advance. Those messages would then be displayed onscreen if they were announced as winners during the telecast on NBC Monday.

Viewers of the Emmys ceremony saw this play out early on as red bars with white text displayed on the screen as winners like Michael Keaton, Julia Garner, and Sheryl Lee Henry took the stage.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Emmy win Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts her first Emmy at the 2022 awards show. | Credit: NBC

The goal, as the Television Academy told it, was to ensure the winners could "speak from the heart and not feel pressure to remember to say all those important names," according to a notification sent out to nominees, as reported by THR. But the goal was also to help shorten acceptance speeches during the ceremony.

"This year, we are doing something different," the message from the TV Academy to nominees read, in part. "During your speech, we will graphically list the names of your significants, executives, agents, etc. All you need to do is type your thank yous in the link below and hit send."

The goal of allowing winners time to speak from the heart didn't always work out, as stars like Jennifer Coolidge ended up having their speeches cut short anyway. But it did afford some wiggle room for creativity to winners like Henry, who began her acceptance speech by singing lines from Dianne Reeves' 1993 song "Endangered Species."